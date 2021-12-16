x
Canadiens and Flyers play at empty Bell Centre

The Canadiens announced about two hours before puck drop that Quebec public health officials had requested that no fans attend the game.
Credit: AP
An empty Bell Centre is viewed in Montreal, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, ahead of an NHL hockey game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Philadelphia Flyers. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Montreal Canadiens and Philadelphia Flyers played in an empty Bell Centre on Thursday night because of a spiraling rise of COVID-19 cases. 

The Canadiens announced about two hours before puck drop that Quebec public health officials had requested that no fans attend the game.

The team says in a statement it accepted the request “in order to help ensure the safety and security of our fans and fellow citizens.” 

The Canadiens said there will be an update on the status of Saturday’s game against the Boston Bruins, who currently have six players in COVID-19 protocol.

