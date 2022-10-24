Calum Scott willing to perform Phillies anthem at World Series

British singer Calum Scott may be on tour right now, but his schedule is wide open for the World Series, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

PHILADELPHIA — British singer Calum Scott may be on tour right now, but his schedule is wide open for the World Series.

Scott, whose cover of Robyn's "Dancing on My Own" became the official anthem of the Philadelphia Phillies' run to the MLB playoffs.

A few hours after the Phillies beat the Padres to clinch the series, Scott replied to a tweet from a user asking, "Any chance you'd be free to sing in Philadelphia for the World Series?"

So, um, hi there, @calumscott… any chance you’d be free to sing in Philadelphia for the World Series??? — Zen (@zengreaser) October 24, 2022

Scott responded in all capital letters "I AM DOWN" with a heart-eyes emoji.

I AM DOWN!! 😍 — Calum Scott (@calumscott) October 24, 2022

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Scott's tour schedule has him free on Oct. 29 through Nov. 7, making him eligible to attend all three home games at Citizens Bank Park.

At this time, it is unknown if the Phillies have extended any formal invites to the singer.