Calum Scott willing to perform Phillies anthem at World Series

British singer Calum Scott may be on tour right now, but his schedule is wide open for the World Series, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Credit: AP
The Philadelphia Phillies pose after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres in Game 5 on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA — British singer Calum Scott may be on tour right now, but his schedule is wide open for the World Series. 

Scott, whose cover of Robyn's "Dancing on My Own" became the official anthem of the Philadelphia Phillies' run to the MLB playoffs. 

A few hours after the Phillies beat the Padres to clinch the series, Scott replied to a tweet from a user asking, "Any chance you'd be free to sing in Philadelphia for the World Series?" 

Scott responded in all capital letters "I AM DOWN" with a heart-eyes emoji. 

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Scott's tour schedule has him free on Oct. 29 through Nov. 7, making him eligible to attend all three home games at Citizens Bank Park. 

At this time, it is unknown if the Phillies have extended any formal invites to the singer. 

However, fans are excited at the prospect following Philadelphia's journey to the World Series. 

