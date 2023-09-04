Cal Ripken Foundation GM Lauren Morris discusses youth baseball clinic in York | Sunday Sitdown

"No matter if it's your first time here picking up a baseball or if you've been playing for a number of years, we are able to create a formula for different players based upon your experience," said Morris. "Then we also have a game at the end of it, so if you're in the outfield station you'll be learning with baseballs, but in the end you actually get to, you know catch, some baseballs in the outfield station so I think that's a lot of fun just to make sure that everyone is still being engaged."