Cal Ripken Foundation GM Lauren Morris discusses youth baseball clinic in York | Sunday Sitdown

YORK, Pa. — The Ripken Baseball Foundation makes multiple trips around the country to teach the game of baseball.
Their next stop is in York, in partnership with the Sheetz Community Baseball Clinic.
General manager Lauren Morris helps put the event on and discussed the group's goal with FOX43.
"No matter if it's your first time here picking up a baseball or if you've been playing for a number of years, we are able to create a formula for different players based upon your experience," said Morris. "Then we also have a game at the end of it, so if you're in the outfield station you'll be learning with baseballs, but in the end you actually get to, you know catch, some baseballs in the outfield station so I think that's a lot of fun just to make sure that everyone is still being engaged."
Up to 200 youth baseball players will participate in the clinic learning the fundamentals. The kids range from ages 7-14.