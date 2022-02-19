Ty Burton's last second shot lifts Lampeter-Strasburg over Hempfield for Lancaster-Lebanon title

Pioneers star guard comes up clutch to win 2022 Lancaster-Lebanon title

NEFFSVILLE, Pa. — The Lancaster-Lebanon basketball season has been nothing short of spectacular so it was only right that the championship game between undefeated Lampeter-Strasburg and Hempfield lived up to the hype.

A back and forth game between the squads both teams throwing haymaker after haymaker. Pioneers guard Ty Burton was the star of the night as he has been all season. Hitting clutch bucket after clutch bucket and finishing with 18 points on the night. While Miguel Pena for Hempfield just kept coming after Lampeter-Strasburg's defense with timely assists and buckets.

The Black Nights led at halftime by four, but a second half surge by Burton saw him get deep in his bag with step backs, turnarounds and three pointers. He scored seven of the teams 15 3rd quarter points putting his squad ahead 38-34.

Pena and Burton both leaving it all out on the floor. Including a beautiful no look pass to Ben Troyer for the finish to keep the game close. Pena also added 15 points of his own, but Lampeter-Strasburg would just prove to be too much, with 18 ticks left and both teams tied at 47 Burton would get the friendly roll on the go ahead three point shot to drop with just 2.5 seconds left. Hempfield's half court heave would not go as Burton becomes the hero as he's been all season leading his team to a 24-0 record and hitting the biggest shot in the biggest moment to claim the 2022 Lanc-Leb crown.

"I'm just so proud of my guys," said Burton "There is no other group I would rather do this with man we're really like family and it's crazy to see it's awesome."

It's been a long time coming for the Pioneers, the 2022 Lanc-Leb championship game is just their second appearance in the game in school history.