Burnes stays hot as Brewers blank Phillies, 4-0

The Milwaukee Brewers concluded their six-game road trip with a 4-0 shutout of the Philadelphia Phillies.

PHILADELPHIA — Corbin Burnes is having a great July and it's helped the Milwaukee Brewers get back on top in the Central Division of the National League.

Burnes allowed two hits and struck out 10 in eight innings Thursday as the Brewers concluded their six-game road trip with a 4-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Christian Yelich hit a three-run homer off Philadelphia starter Taijuan Walker in the third inning that would give Burnes the cushion he would need. Yelich finished 3-for-4, finishing a triple short of his fourth career cycle.

“We’re playing good baseball in all aspects of the game pretty well,” Burnes said. “We’re swinging the bat, throwing the ball, playing good defense and the bullpens been great. If we keep doing what we’re doing, it doesn’t matter on who we are going to play. If we play good baseball, we have a chance.”

Milwaukee went 5-1 on the trip through Cincinnati and Philadelphia- two teams that were hot heading into the All-Star Break. The Brewers began the unofficial second half of the season one-half game behind the Reds for the lead in the division and now lead them by 2 1/2 games.

After struggling through June with a 1-1 record and a 4.99 ERA in five starts, Burnes has reverted to the form that saw him win the 2021 National League Cy Young Award. He is 4-0 for the month with a 1.33 ERA and has allowed eight hits combined while striking out 36.

“He has set a pretty high standard with some good roll, but he's pitching really well right now,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "

The Phillies lineup didn’t get a runner to second base until Nick Castellanos advanced on a Bryce Harper groundout with one out in the seventh. Burnes stayed in the strike zone, throwing 70 strikes out of 100 pitches while leaving Philadelphia hitters often off-balance with his cut fastball and curveball.

“There's a reason why he's an All-Star,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “You just have to give him credit. Cutter was good, curveball was good and he threw strikes. He was really good. He was throwing 93, 94 and he can locate it.”

Andruw Monasterio had two hits for the Brewers while William Contreras singled in an insurance run in the seventh inning.

Yelich has had an RBI in the last five games for the Brewers and recorded his ninth three-hit game of the season. He was aggressive early in the count, especially on the belt-high splitter that he launched into the right-center bleachers.

“All you are trying to do is get a good pitch,” Yelich said. “Today, it was early. Tomorrow could be a different story.”

Walker (11-4) went six innings, allowing six hits and four runs in his first loss since June 1 against the New York Mets. Castellanos and Bryson Stott were the only two Phillies to get a hit.

“They were on my splitter all day and we stuck with cutter and slider,” Walker said. “But I felt my velocity was ticking up that game. I felt good, but it was one bad inning.”

HARPER CORNER

Thomson said before Thursday’s game that Bryce Harper remains a possibility to make his season debut at first base for the Phillies this weekend in Cleveland.

“He did a bunch of work (Wednesday), and he came in and felt good today,” Thomson said.

Harper was originally projected to play first base after the All-Star Break against the Padres and Brewers, but the Phillies have held back to allow him more time to work on infield drills. The main concern that Thomson expressed Thursday morning has been on bunt plays.

The first base question follows a bizarre night Wednesday when Harper didn’t take the bat off his shoulder Brewers lefthander Hoby Milner in the sixth inning. The scene went viral and raised questions about Harper’s approach. Harper was unavailable for comment on Wednesday night and Thursday.

“The first time he faced him, he couldn’t really pick him up. because of his release point,” Thomson said of Milner. “And he didn’t think he would throw him a strike until he got to 3-2. And he was locked in there, but he just didn’t pull the trigger.”

TRAINERS ROOM

Phillies: RHP Seranthony Dominguez (left oblique strain) will pitch on Friday for Triple A Lehigh Valley in Toledo in the latest step in his rehabilitation. Dominguez has been out since June 17 The Phillies are projecting up to three or four rehab outing before Dominguez’s return. ... INF Josh Harrison (right wrist contusion) is expected to be activated off the injured list before Friday night’s game in Cleveland.

UP NEXT

Brewers: Milwaukee returns home on Friday night, beginning a three-game series against Atlanta. RHP Freddy Peralta (6-7, 4.41 ERA) will take the mound against Braves RHP Mike Soroka (1-1, 5.40)