Bubblers boil up history with field hockey state title

Reagan Eickhoff scored the game-winner in 1-0 nail-biter against Wyoming Area.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Boiling Springs finished an undefeated season with a thrilling 1-0 victory over state power Wyoming Area in the PIAA 1A field hockey championship.

The Bubblers started a historic day for the Mid-Penn Conference with a win at Cumberland Valley High School. Boiling Springs goalie Eva Hancock kept every shot she faced out of the net to give her offense enough time to come up with the game-winning goal.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Bubblers delivered and put one on the board. They earn a corner opportunity and call for the "35 special." The play worked to perfection and Reagan Eickhoff drilled in the championship game's only goal. It's the first field hockey title for Boiling Springs.

"This is so special, it really proved a lot of people wrong because people were like they are only 1A, they play bad teams," explained Eickhoff. "We came out here and played our game, we didn't try to play the other teams' game. We played together, nobody tried to take it upon themselves, it was a team effort the entire way."