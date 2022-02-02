x
Bubblers win twice at home, lock into 2A District final

Boiling Springs looks to defend their 2A District III title.

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. — With just one lone lost on the season, Boiling Springs wrestling teams has their eyes on the prize. That prize, a repeat 2A District III title. Wednesday night, the Bubblers hosted the quarterfinals, semifinals and consolations. They defeated Biglerville first. Then, with a 15 minute break between matches. They then took to the mat against West Perry, defeating the Mustangs in the semis.

That win puts them in prime position to capture back-to-back 2A District III title. The Bubblers (17-1) will took on Bishop McDevitt (10-0) Saturday at Cumberland Valley at 3:30 pm for title.

Semis: Boiling Springs 31, West Perry 25 

Bishop McDevitt 46, Newport 23 

Consolations: Northern Lebanon 41, Biglerville 24 

Berks Cath 34, Susquenita 17 

Quarterfinals: Boiling Springs 60, Biglerville 6 

West Perry 49, Northern Lebanon 15 

Bishop McDevitt 49, Susquenita 23 

Newport 31, Berks Catholic 30 

