Bubblers win twice at home, lock into 2A District final

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. — With just one lone lost on the season, Boiling Springs wrestling teams has their eyes on the prize. That prize, a repeat 2A District III title. Wednesday night, the Bubblers hosted the quarterfinals, semifinals and consolations. They defeated Biglerville first. Then, with a 15 minute break between matches. They then took to the mat against West Perry, defeating the Mustangs in the semis.