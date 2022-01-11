Honoring MV3 | Bryce Harper murals popping up across Philadelphia

Days after clinching a spot in the World Series, Bryce Harper murals began showing up on buildings across the city.

PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper is one of the most prominent figures in baseball.

The two-time National League MVP's two-run home run in the National League Championship Series (NLCS) sent his team to the World Series.

As a thank you to the NLCS MVP, a Philadelphia area muralist has been painting larger-than-life portraits across the city.

21-year-old Joey Dougherty painted one mural on the side of Dougherty Electric (45 E Porter St, Philadelphia) in South Philadelphia, just days after the Phillies clinched their spot in the World Series.

“You can’t really see it from the street, so you kind of have to hunt it out and we found it,” said Kevin Hennessy, who stopped by to snap a few photos with his daughters.

An artist known as Nero painted an MVP-worthy portrait on the corner of 12th and Christian Streets.