PHILADELPHIA — Matt Grzelcyk and Patrice Bergeron scored, Tuukka Rask stopped 36 shots and the Boston Bruins beat Philadelphia 2-0 to snap the Flyers' nine-game winning streak.

The Bruins became the first team with 100 points this season. Rask picked up his 50th career shutout.

Rask became the sixth active goalie with at least 50 shutouts. He has five this season.