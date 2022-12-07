Bridgewater Golf Club continues their upward trend of improvements

The club has made numerous additions to the course and club store

YORK, Pa. — Bridgewater Golf Club underwent new management last December and ever since has been working hard to make the course as appealing as possible. Under the direction of Joe Ambrosio and Matt Keller the course has quickly seen massive upgrades.

'We remodeled the whole driving range to make that a lot more fun and added a par five and took away a par fun which makes it more difficult,' said Ambrosio 'We have more then doubled our membership and look forward to the future.'

The new and improved course also features new tee boxes as well in addition to a golf simulator in the club house. The simulator allows for players to practice their swings before hitting the course and gives automatic feedback after every shot.

'We have changed our relationship with people who live around in the community,' said Ambrosio 'Our members who are our hardest judges really seem to be pleased with that they have seen so far,'