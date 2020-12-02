x
Beal leads Wizards to 126-114 win over Bulls

Washington was able to win despite Bulls' guard Zach LaVine scoring 41 points.
Credit: AP
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) goes to the basket next to Chicago Bulls forward Thaddeus Young (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Bradley Beal scored 30 points, and the Washington Wizards held off Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls for a 126-114 win. 

Rui Hachimura added 20 points for Washington, which won for the fourth time in six games. 

Shabazz Napier and Ian Mahinmi had 15 apiece. 

LaVine scored 19 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter as the Bulls whittled an 18-point deficit down to six points. 

The Wizards will head into the All-Star Break with a 19-33 record.