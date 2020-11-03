Bradley Beal scores 39, leads Wizards past Knicks 122-115

Beal surpassed the 25-point mark for the 22nd time in his last 23 games.

Bradley Beal scored 39 points to lead the Washington Wizards to a 122-115 victory over the New York Knicks.

Beal surpassed the 25-point mark for the 22nd time in his last 23 games.

His string of 21 such games was snapped in Washington's previous outing. Bobby Portis and Frank Ntilikina led the Knicks with 20 points each.

Washington's wins means the Miami Heat will have to wait at least one more day to clinch an Eastern Conference playoff berth.