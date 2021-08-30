Boiling Springs grad hopeful for Paralympic Gold

Jake Schrom will represent Team USA in the up to 107kg weight class.

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. — UPDATE: Jake finished sixth in the up to 107 kg weight class, lifting 218 pounds.

Next week, the Paralympic games take to the Toyko stage. One powerlifter from Boiling Springs, Jake Schrom, qualified for his first Paralympics.

“So excited. Emotional. It’s been just every effort of my daily thoughts for the last several years until this moment. So, to finally realize that it was something pretty special," said Jake.

Jake Schrom locked into the ninth and final position in his powerlifting weight class to compete in his first Paralympics.

He the only USA powerlifter to represent the red, white and blue in Tokyo. It’s not added stress, more motivation to do well and not bothered by not having fans or family there.

“I will be perfectly used to that," said Jake. "That’s how the last three competitions have gone. Without anyone in the stands. So, it will be perfectly fine. It’s really cool knowing, with the live streams and now the tv coverage, that everyone will be watching back home and kind of feel that. Yes, it might not be in person but everyone is still watching live.”

To get himself to this point, Jake has focused on physical therapy, nutrition, sports psychology and training.

“Training has been going fabulous. Just in the last two months since the last world cup. I’ve kind of put all my chips in on the table," said Jake.