Boiling Springs has 10 coaches and assistant AD opt-out of winter sports season

The school board voted (7-2) Monday night to approve of opting out

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. — Just a few days away from officially kicking off competition for the winter sports season. Ten coaches and the assistant athletic director from the South Middleton School District opt-out from the winter season.

The Carlisle Sentinel reported the opt-out's are for both personal and professional reasons. On January 1st, at three o'clock, coaches summitted their opt-out letters. Then on January 4th, at the school board meeting, the board approved of the opt-out voting 7-2.

The bubblers Athletic Director, Karl Heimbach said, "It's my job to try and make it work. It's an individual decision by the coaches and I have to respect their decision. I have to move forward to try and provide the opportunities for our student-athletes.

Heimbach started contacting individuals over the weekend asking to fill the vacancies. Finding help that's fully certified. Fall coaches stepping in while others finish their certification and clearances.

This decision does not delay or change the start for winter sports.