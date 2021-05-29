Boiling Springs, Bermudian Springs bring home "AA" gold at State Track & Field Finals

Littlestown's Elliot claims two medals, Camp Hill's Myers and Trinity's Britten each claim a silver

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — Off and running on day one at the PIAA State Track and Field Championships for "AA" action.

The day started out with a bang as Bermudian Springs' Alison Watts had the voltage in the triple jump, just a freshman she goes 38.04, a personal best, earning her some thumbs up and a few smiles. That early jump good enough for Watts to take home a gold even if she was a bit antsy.

"I was really looking forward to it but I was kind of nervous," she said.

“I don’t know I just get nervous before big meets or just meets in general.”

You wouldn't know it, Watts also brings homes 6th place in the long jump.

It was Bubble time in the girls 4 x 800 relay. Boiling Springs came in as the as the 8th seed, but who cares. Certainly not Anna Chamberlain, or Katryn Yocum who set the Bubblers out with a solid start. Then Sophia Felix with a big kick took over the lead in leg three, and into the fourth leg nobody was going to catch Peyton Ellis as she boils to the line. She heard the final lap bell and knew gold was the color she wanted.

(Peyton Ellis, Boiling Springs Junior, Gold 4 x 800 Relay)

“This is basically me and this girl, that is what it is going to be," said Ellis. And the first place (medal) and second place medal, which is amazing anyway, but I wanted that first so much it just gave me an edge and when I was coming through on my last lap. The bell lap they said 'Boiling Springs' and I was like this is really happening.”

Oh it did happen and it was an all around good day for the Bubblers as they claim a bronze in the 4x 400 relay too boot.

When it was time to rack the hurdles for the boys 110 meters. Trinity’s Danny Britten came in as maybe an underdog. He left having people know his name. Running a 15.33 he claims silver to stake his spot on the podium.

Later in the afternoon session as rain began to fall Brody Myers of Camp Hill was ready on pole vault. His third and final attempt at 14'6" got him up and over so the height was raised to 15'0". On his final attempt to clear the height Brody clipped the bar to land with the silver.