Bobcat Invitational helps boys volleyball return to court

Northeastern went on to top Warwick in the tournament championship, 2-0.

YORK, Pa. — One of the high points of the high school boys volleyball season is back.

A slimmed down version of the Bobcat Invitational takes place at Northeastern High School. Normally fans would see about 40 teams on the court in six different gyms. With COVID-19 mitigation this year's tournament has 15 squads spread out on three courts.

"At first, we were actually quarantined after the second day of practice, so we didn't know what was going to happen and what things were going to be like and how our schedule was going to change," recalled Lower Dauphin captain Richard Eber Jr. "Luckily, this didn't change. I think this it is great just to see where we stand and see where else everyone is and get a lot of good experience and learning points from today."

The majority of the heavy hitters from District III are still in the field and the players don't mind some of the modifications, as they're just happy to be on the court.

"We're all spread out. I know there are some people down there, over there, but its just great to be back because we missed last year," said Palmyra senior Christian Sheaffer.