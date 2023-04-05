Kyrou, Binnington key Blues to 4-2 victory over Flyers

Jordan Kyrou scored his 37th goal of the season to help the St. Louis Blues beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-2.

ST. LOUIS — Jordan Kyrou scored his 37th goal of the season to help the St. Louis Blues beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Kyrou has six goals in his last six games. Tyler Pitlick, Justin Faulk and Alexey Toropchenko also scored for the Blues.

“There wasn’t tons of emotion in the game I would say from both ways,” Faulk said. “It wasn’t the prettiest. There was a good amount of sloppy play. So when that happens it can slide a little bit.”

Jordan Binnington, starting his 57th game of the season, has won four of his last five starts. He made 32 saves, including 16 in the third period.

“Sometimes, that’s how it goes. You have a comfortable lead and sometimes, we get a little comfortable,” Binnington said. “Happens to every team and just seems like you can’t get any momentum, but it’s part of it, right?"

The Flyers made it close by scoring twice in the third period on goals by James van Riemsdyk and Morgan Frost.

"When you dig yourself that kind of hole, it’s tough to get out of it,” Frost said. “We just came out flat. It’s up to us to go out there and take care of business.”

St. Louis snapped a two-game losing streak and is 7-2-2 in its last 11. The Blues were eliminated Sunday from playoff contention.

The Flyers have lost four consecutive games. Philadelphia also will sit out postseason play.

Flyers rookie goaltender Samuel Ersson faced the Blues for the first time. He stopped 28 shots.

Kyrou scored at 5:53 of the first period. Kyrou picked off a pass by Frost and quickly scored from the top of the slot.

St. Louis scored two goals in the second period. Pitlick gave the Blues a 2-0 lead at 5:04. A pass from Toropchenko hit Pittick in stride just inside the blue line. His wrist shot from the right circle beat Errson’s glove side.

Faulk scored on a wrist shot from the slot at 8:26.

Flyers assistant coach Rocky Thompson, who was behind the bench as acting head coach, let his players know after two periods he was not pleased.

“I said it’s not about X’s and O’s and quite frankly it looks like some guys in here don’t even care,” Thompson said. “Not trying. I said I’m not going to call anybody out but your teammates know and you know and I’ll give everybody here another chance.”

Van Riemsdyk tipped in the puck at 5:51 of the third period. Frost scored on a backhander with 8:17 left.

“We backed off too much, gave them too much time last 10 minutes or so, maybe 15. Just didn’t check,” Blues coach Craig Berube said.

Toropchenko iced it with an empty-net goal.

ROSTER MOVE

G Vadim Zherenko, 22, was recalled from Springfield of the AHL under emergency conditions Monday. G Thomas Greiss (lower body) had a “procedure” done Monday and was “looking at his options with what he has going on injury-wise.”

ICE CHIPS

Head coach John Tortorella watched the game from the press box for the third straight game as Thompson was the acting head coach. Assistant Brad Shaw had been the acting head coach for the previous two games. “It's really an honor,” Thompson said. “To experience that is something special and I’ll always remember that. I’m grateful.”

INJURIES

Flyers: D Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body) listed as day to day. … G Carter Hart (lower body) listed as day to day.

Blues: LW Pavel Buchnevich (upper body) remains day to day. … C Robert Thomas (upper body) also is day to day. … D Robert Bortuzzo (upper body).

UP NEXT:

Flyers: At Dallas on Thursday night.