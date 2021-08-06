Blue Streaks return to state championship after downing Sewickley Academy, 18-8

Manheim Township will meet Radnor on Saturday for the state title.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Following their 18-8 win over Sewickley Academy on Tuesday, Manheim Township girls lacrosse are off to their third straight state championship. The only thing that interrupted their stretch of 2018, 2019, and 2021 was a global pandemic and a canceled season in 2020.

The Blue Streaks traveled to State College for their second straight state playoff game, this one coming against Sewickley Academy.

Senior Megan Rice notched career goal No. 200 in Saturday's win over Shady Side Academy. Early in the state semifinal at Memorial Field, it looked like she'd put a dent in a chase for No. 300.

Rice posted the first three goals for the Blue Streaks as they took an early 3-2 lead. She would finish the game with seven goals.