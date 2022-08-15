Blue Streaks hold plaque dedication for legendary coach Gene Kruis during fan fest

Manheim Township hosts football fan fest to kick-off 2022 season.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The sights and sounds of Friday night lights were in the air at Manheim Township as they host “Football Fan Fest” on Sunday.

Head Coach Mark Evans performs as MC as he introduces his team. The Blue Streak cheerleaders are on-hand to show off new stunts for fans as the marching band gives a preview of their field show.

As Coach Evans said to the fans, it's great to get the blood pumping for the season. Members of the cheer squad and band agree.

"I am incredibly excited, I love the Friday night lights,” said Manheim Township Senior Drum Major Maggie Spealman. “It is so much fun being with my friends in the stands and performing on the field, getting to share all the hard work we put in with the community and with our friends and family. I am extremely excited for the season."



McKenna Clancy who is a senior cheer captain for the Blue Streaks concurs.



"As a squad, we are super excited. We have a bunch of new girls [who are] really excited for the Friday night lights The atmosphere, the audience, it is really awesome," said Clancy.



Setting the stage for the upcoming season is not the only celebration for Manheim Township. They add some school history to their home turf this year.

A special addition to Kruis Field, as the school, along with Coach Gene Kruis’ sons, alumni, and former players, all prepare for the unveiling of a 200-pound bronze plaque on the side of the home stands to honor Coach Kruis’ legacy.

“We are really proud, as a family, that it is going up,” Son Jim Kruis said. “People can see what his accomplishments were, over time they forget, they can look at that [and say] he was a heck of a coach. It means a lot to us and our family.”