x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Sports

National Museum of African American History and Culture has a new exhibit honoring Black hockey players

The "Sports: Leveling the Playing Field" gallery exhibit explores hockey's early history and Black athletes' contribution to the sport.

WASHINGTON — A new exhibit at the National Museum of African American History and Culture will pay tribute to Black hockey players, such as Willie O'Ree, who was the National Hockey League's first Black player. 

The "Sports: Leveling the Playing Field" gallery, the exhibition case explores hockey's early history and Black athletes' contribution to the sport.

"The space covers the involvement of Black players in the early history of hockey, the role they played in modernizing the sport during the 19th century, hockey's influence in the personal development of African American youth and the growing number of Black hockey players in the NHL," said the National Museum of African American History and Culture in a statement.

Among the items featured will be a stick used and signed by Joel Ward and a patch and magazine from the Fort Dupont Ice Hockey Club -- paying tribute to the history of Black hockey players in the DMV region.

RELATED: Black hockey history celebrated with mobile museum in downtown DC

RELATED: She’s a hockey mom on a mission | Prince George's County woman a finalist for NHL Award

RELATED: Capitals and Ovechkin 'confident' they can strike a deal to keep the captain in DC

RELATED: Smithsonian reopening 7 museums and the National Zoo in May

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

 