Bishop McDevitt offense ready to take next step as one of the most explosive in the country

The Crusaders have over 100 combined division 1 offers from the offensive starters

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Explosive, fast, and supremely talented are just some of the things the Bishop McDevitt Crusaders offense hopes to be once again this year. The team led by sophomore sensation Stone Saunders has plenty of playmaking on the perimeter and in the backfield, like junior Wide Receiver Rico Scott and Minnesota commit and senior running back Marquese Williams just to name a few. It's a good problem to have for coach Jeff Weachter.

'One opposing coach said last year it's kind of like pick your poison if you want to stop the run or the pass,' said Weachter 'We talk to all the guys it doesn't matter stat wise it's what you put on film and we have a lot of good guys.'

The McDevitt offense has over 100 combined division one offers from the starting 11. It makes them one of the most dangerous teams in the state and country.

'If we really get focused we can be unstoppable on offense,' said Quarterback Stone Saunders 'No one in the state is going to be able to stop us so we it should be really fun.'

It's a lot of weapons to choose from, but Saunders is confident everyone will get their shine.

'They respect me and know that I'm a good quarterback and make the reads so they just wait their turn,' said Saunders When they get the ball they make a big play and score a touchdown they will be happy after that and they are like hey Stone whenever you get me the ball it's good.'