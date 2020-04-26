Bishop McDevitt's Hall drafted by Jets

Bryce Hall waited until the fifth round when the New York Jets came calling.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Many of the NFL Draft analysts anticipated that Bishop McDevitt grad Bryce Hall would likely drop in this year's draft after the cornerback suffered a season ending injury in his senior season at Virginia.

After the NFL eliminated in-person interviews in the lead up to the draft, team doctors were not able to assess Hall's rehab.

While it might have caused the Harrisburg native to slide, he eventually landed with the New York Jets in the fifth round at pick No. 158.

Jets General Manager Joe Douglas is confident that Hall will be good to go in the fall. "Our doctors felt good about Bryce. We felt good about where he’s at now. We think he'll be ready to roll."