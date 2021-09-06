Bishop McDevitt softball adopts 'Win for Deac' mindset

The Crusaders are on to the state quarterfinals for the first time in program history.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Bishop McDevitt's softball team had never made it past the first round, that is until Maddy Lehigh came up with the walk-off winner in the ninth inning against Berwick on Monday.

The Crusaders have adopted 'Win for Deac' as their mentality moving forward, in honor of the late Deacon Joseph Wrabel, who recently passed, but was a fixture at Crusader sporting events and the football team's Chaplain for the last four decades.

Today we mourn the passing of our team chaplain Deacon Joe Wrabel. No one embodied the spirit and tradition of Bishop McDevitt more than Deacon. He was a wonderful mentor to countless Crusaders over the last 40 years. We send our love and condolences to his family and friends. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/gEf9XJuB3l — McD Football (@McD_Football_) May 25, 2021

His granddaughter, Elise Wrabel, is on the softball team.

"Elise is a big part of our team and I've known her since freshman year and been friends with her since freshman year so it's a big thing for all of us and we know he's watching," said senior shortstop Maddy Lehigh.

After a practice last week, the entire team put on their jerseys to attend Deacon's viewing and support their teammate.

Supporting our centerfielder during a difficult time.

We love ya Elise.#Wrabelstrong#winforDeac. pic.twitter.com/2ys3PvC3rT — Mcdevitt Softball 2021 district lll 4A Champions (@McDsoftball1) June 3, 2021

They know he's still watching and he likely enjoyed Monday's dramatic finish.

"I'm sure Deacon had something to do with that. He was the face of McDevitt for the past 40 to 50 years. His granddaughter Elise is our center fielder and we're playing for him cause I know he's a big sports fan. Elise is his baby and we'd love to see Deac out here," said Crusader Head Coach Tim Bowen.