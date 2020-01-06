Hall signs deal with Jets

New York drafted the Bishop McDevitt grad in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

NEW YORK — With nine players taken in the 2020 NFL Draft, the New York Jets will have some business to take care of before the season starts.

That's not something that Bishop McDevitt grad Bryce Hall has to worry about anymore.

Hall signed a four-year deal worth $3.6 million with the Jets on Monday, according to the NFL's transaction wire. The Harrisburg native becomes the first Jets pick from this year's draft class to reach a deal with the team.