Bishop McDevitt wins 4A District title over Lampeter-Strasburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — It wasn't just a game between two teams during week 14 of the high school football season. Friday night had a third team, the wind, as teams battled it all night.

It was a running backs dream. At the start, a simple pass play would be moved off its track. Bishop McDevitt found a single hole and took advantage as Marquese Williams scored the only touchdown of the game, to win 7-0 over Lampeter-Strasburg.