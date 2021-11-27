x
Bishop McDevitt wins 4A District title over Lampeter-Strasburg

The Crusaders only needed one score to win 15th District III title.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — It wasn't just a game between two teams during week 14 of the high school football season. Friday night had a third team, the wind, as teams battled it all night.

It was a running backs dream. At the start, a simple pass play would be moved off its track. Bishop McDevitt found a single hole and took advantage as Marquese Williams scored the only touchdown of the game, to win 7-0 over Lampeter-Strasburg.

Week 14 scores

Lampeter-Strasburg 0,

Bishop McDevitt 7

Exeter Township 31,

Governor Mifflin 28

Saturday games

State College at Harrisburg, 1 P.M.

Scranton Prep vs. Wyomissing at Gov. Mifflin, 2 P.M.

