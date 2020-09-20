Big Ten, Penn State release 2020 football schedule

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — For the third time this year, the Big Ten announced their 2020 football schedule on Saturday.
The conference only slate will start on Oct. 24, with each team playing eight straight weeks, and ending with a pair of teams in the Big Ten Championship game on Dec. 19.
Penn State's 2020 Schedule
Oct. 24 - at Indiana
Oct. 31 - vs. Ohio State
Nov. 7 - vs. Maryland
Nov. 14 - at Nebraska
Nov. 21 - vs. Iowa
Nov. 28 - at Michigan
Dec. 5 - at Rutgers
Dec. 12 - vs. Michigan State
PSU Head Coach James Franklin joined the Big Noon Kickoff Crew today to talk about the schedule and provide an update on whether Harrisburg native Micah Parsons is considering coming back for conference-only season.