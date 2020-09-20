x
Big Ten, Penn State release 2020 football schedule

The Nittany Lions will start their season on the road against Indiana
Credit: WPMT

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — For the third time this year, the Big Ten announced their 2020 football schedule on Saturday.

The conference only slate will start on Oct. 24, with each team playing eight straight weeks, and ending with a pair of teams in the Big Ten Championship game on Dec. 19.

Penn State's 2020 Schedule

Oct. 24 - at Indiana

Oct. 31 - vs. Ohio State

Nov. 7 - vs. Maryland

Nov. 14 - at Nebraska

Nov. 21 - vs. Iowa

Nov. 28 - at Michigan

Dec. 5 - at Rutgers

Dec. 12 - vs. Michigan State

PSU Head Coach James Franklin joined the Big Noon Kickoff Crew today to talk about the schedule and provide an update on whether Harrisburg native Micah Parsons is considering coming back for conference-only season.