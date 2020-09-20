Big Ten, Penn State release 2020 football schedule

The Nittany Lions will start their season on the road against Indiana

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — For the third time this year, the Big Ten announced their 2020 football schedule on Saturday.

The conference only slate will start on Oct. 24, with each team playing eight straight weeks, and ending with a pair of teams in the Big Ten Championship game on Dec. 19.

The Big Ten Conference announced today the schedule for the 2020 football season, including an eight-game Conference-only schedule starting the weekend of October 24 plus a ninth game for all 14 teams during a newly created Big Ten Champions Week the weekend of December 19. pic.twitter.com/jaDXMhh2C8 — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) September 19, 2020

Penn State's 2020 Schedule

Oct. 24 - at Indiana

Oct. 31 - vs. Ohio State

Nov. 7 - vs. Maryland

Nov. 14 - at Nebraska

Nov. 21 - vs. Iowa

Nov. 28 - at Michigan

Dec. 5 - at Rutgers

Dec. 12 - vs. Michigan State