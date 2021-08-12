Big night of boxing this Saturday in Harrisburg

Locals to make professional debut, WBC title on the line

HARRISBURG, Pa. — This week there is fight night in Harrisburg and that means a busy Capital Punishment gym in Harrisburg. The Zembo Shrine plays hosts on Saturday night to local fighters and a WBC title bout. The undercard heavily features local fighters making their professional debuts. One of those, Antonio Perez, is excited to lace up the gloves for the first time professional stateside.

“It is very exciting, I didn’t really get to fight when I was an amateur here in my hometown because nobody wanted to fight me, and just to do it as a pro is just exciting for me and my family,” said Perez. “I get to showcase my talent in front of everyone especially my number one fans.”

Perez and his brothers will step in the ring and so to will local fighter Lateesha Mohl who will put her skills on display as well in her professional debut.

“Not only with myself, but the Perez brothers all three of them, they put on a great show,” said Mohl. “So, I am excited to open the show . . . there is going to be crazy energy especially with it being my hometown. I am just so excited it is going to Harrisburg on the map for future shows definitely.”

There’s a lot to prove in what should be a big night and an exciting one for the boxing scene in Harrisburg.