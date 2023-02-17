PSFCA Big 33 Football Classic releases 2023 Team Pennsylvania roster

Nine players from District III were named to Team Pa.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — It's a surprise for some and a dream come true for all of the players named to the PSFCA Big 33 Football Classic Team Pennsylvania roster.

The names were released at a press conference at Bishop McDevitt High School on Friday morning.

Nine members of the 2023 squad are from District III, including a trio from the host school Bishop McDevitt.

The Crusaders won the PIAA 4A State Championship and the selection committee took note. They will be represented in the Big 33 by Offensive Lineman Gabe Arena, Defensive Tackle Riley Robell and Wide Receiver Tyshawn Russell.

The coaches did a great job of keeping the big moment a surprise, with some of the players not knowing they had made it until the moment they stepped into Bishop McDevitt's auditorium.

"We walked in and we saw a whole bunch of Big 33 stuff and I was like, 'What's going on here?' Then I walked down and I shook the coach's hand and stuff. I'm still processing the moment and grateful for the opportunity," said Harrisburg's linebacker Amir Jones

Harrisburg placed two on Team Pa. with Jones and Defensive End Terrell Reynolds making the roster.

York Suburban Running Back Mikey Bentivegna, CD East Defensive Tackle Vincent Carroll-Jackson, Dallastown Wide Receiver Kenny Johnson and Wilson's Cameron Jones are the other players representing District III.