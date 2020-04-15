Big 33 cancels 2020 game

All Memorial Day weekend activities associated with the game shut down due to Covid-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The news was expected but still hard to deliver. The PSFCA Big 33 Football Classic is cancelled for 2020. It's the first time in the storied history of the game that it was forced to be cancelled.

"We plan for this, this is full-time for me and my employees and for all those people that make this game such a success," explained Big 33 Executive Director Garry Cathell. "It is just hard for us to shut it down."

"It just kind of stinks right now but you just have to go with the flow and stay positive," said Cocalico Senior Brock Gingrich. He is a Team Pennsylvania selection but won't get the chance to suit up and play. Gingrich and high school teammate Noah Palm are the first Cocalico players ever selected for the game and that can't be taken away.

"It sucks that we won't actually get to play in the game but just knowing that we got selected is just very meaningful to us."

As for questions regarding the future of the Big 33 game and finances, Cathell says the organization is in good shape and the plan is to move forward.

"All it does for us is make us hungry for the 2021 game," Cathell said emphatically. "We are going to be excited once this sadness is behind us and we are moving forward."