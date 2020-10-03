Betancourt, Nichter claim state gold, Jackson inspires in Hershey

District III had a pair of first place finishers and the story of the tournament.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Championship day of the PIAA state wrestling tournament maybe the best scene the sport witnesses in the entire country. In "AAA" at 120, Will Betancourt of Manheim Central, came into the tournament as a two-time podium finisher. In his senior year he wanted more than podium, he wanted gold. In the third period Betancourt raised the volume in the arena with a reversal and as the Baron faithful looked on he added two back points in a move that clinched gold with a 4-2 decision. With his dad ecstatic in the stands Betacourt raised his arms and pointed to the sky in emotional win dedicated to his uncle.

"Definitely fulfills a lifelong dream ya know. My uncle just recently passed away so this tournament was dedicated to him. And ya know up in heaven I know he is so proud of me right now," said Betancourt.

"I wish he was here to witness it because he is really important to me and he was waiting to see this his whole life and trusting in him and trusting in god came a long way this post season."

At 160 pounds District III was guaranteed a gold medal with Chambersburg's Luke Nichter and Lower Dauphin's Clayton Ulrey matched up. This one a rematch from sectionals and districts in which the two split results. After a second period take-down Nichter stayed aggressive with a shot into a cradle that he quickly turned into a fall at the 3:43 mark claiming that elusive title he never dreamed he would accomplish when he first put on a singlet.

" No, I mean my goal was to beat my kid in the next league match, so when I was 8 years old, I did not think this was achievable. And then when I got into high school and said you know what, I'm going to win a state title before I'm done here," he said after the medal ceremony.

One of the most inspiring moments of the tournament came from West Perry's Deven Jackson. The Mustang sophomore set a school record for best finish with his fourth place medal. Jackson who lost both legs to a rare form of bacterial meningitis at the age of 8 years old, battled through the consolation bracket after a loss in the quarters. He came in wanting to win a few matches but went above and beyond that goal.

"I wasn't expecting to place in the top four but I ended up doing it," said a smiling Jackson. "I just had to keep fighting through it."

Next year he plans to fight for gold once again.