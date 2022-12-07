Berríos ties career-high with 13 Ks, Jays beat Phillies 4-3

Berríos (7-4) allowed three runs and six hits, improving to 5-0 in eight home starts.

PHILADELPHIA — José Berríos matched his career high by striking out 13 over six innings, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had four hits, including a go-ahead double in the sixth inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays snapped a four-game losing streak by beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 Tuesday night.

Berríos (7-4) allowed three runs and six hits, improving to 5-0 in eight home starts. He struck out five in a row at one stretch, and fanned the final two batters he faced. He also struck out 13 in a seven-inning start against Minnesota, his former team, on June 4.

Tim Mayza worked the seventh, Yimi Garcia pitched the eighth, and Jordan Romano finished for his 19th save in 22 chances as Toronto opened a six-game homestand with a win after losing six of seven on a West Coast trip to Oakland and Seattle that ended Sunday. The Blue Jays were off Monday.

“This win means a lot for us,” Berríos said. “We got that off day, tried to turn that page. We came today and had the win we had tonight. We want to keep rolling like that through this last homestand before the All-Star break.”

Berríos is the third pitcher in Blue Jays history to strike out 13 or more and not walk a batter. Roger Clemens did it four times and Robbie Ray did it twice.

“That’s the guy that I saw in Minnesota,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said of Berríos. “First pitch strikes, using all his pitches and throwing all his pitches for strikes. You’ve got to give him credit. He was really good.”

Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen, who was activated off the injured list before the game, said he enjoyed catching Berríos in his return.

“He was nasty out there,” Jansen said. “It was a lot of fun.”

Berríos finished a season-high 20 swings and misses, one shy of his career-best.

“That’s always how I’ve seen him pitch,” said Philadelphia shortstop Didi Gregorius, who faced Berríos frequently during his time with the Yankees.

Gurriel singled in the second, doubled and scored in the third, doubled home the go-ahead run in the sixth, and singled in the eighth for the fifth four-hit game of his career and first this season.

Bryson Stott hit a solo home run for the Phillies, who have lost three straight. Jeurys Familia (1-1) allowed one run and four hits in 1 1/3 innings.

Toronto’s Teoscar Hernández hit a two-run double off Phillies opener Andrew Bellatti in the first, but was thrown out trying to stretch his hit into a triple.

Odúbel Herrera halved the deficit with an RBI single in the second and Stott tied it with a two-out drive in the fourth, his fifth, ending Berríos’ streak of five straight strikeouts.

Gurriel and Matt Chapman restored Toronto’s lead with back-to-back doubles off Mark Appel in the fourth before Nick Castellanos tied it at 3 with a two-out RBI single in the fifth.

Gurriel gave the Blue Jays the lead for good with a ground-rule double to left off Familia in the sixth, scoring Alejandro Kirk.