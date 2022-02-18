Bermudian Springs takes down undefeated Delone Catholic for YAIAA girls basketball title

Eagles claim first league title in program history

YORK, Pa. — Small schools carry the day in the girls YAIAA League Championships. Division III rivals Bermudian Springs and Delone Catholic meet for the third time this year. Delone undefeated on the year but trying to beat a team for a third time is very difficult in a single season.

Eagles come out flying to start in this one. In the second quarter Hannah Chenault got in the groove with a tough lay-up and Lillian Peters was just heating up as she buried a late triple before the half to send Bermudian Springs to the locker room with a 26 - 23 lead and an upbeat attitude as well.

After the break Squirettes' coach Gerry Eckenrode and his gield hit the gas. Brielle Baughman a spark with three and later Giana Hoddinott played like she was possessed. First she scores on flying tip-in out of nowhere and then spotted up for three to give Delone the lead and just like that it was 41-37.

In the fourth Bermudian found their swagger once again. Chenault the big blow with a floater three in front of her student section and twice she found nice outlet passes for easy breakpoints to give the Eagles the lead they would not relinquish in a 56-47 victory.

The win is Bermudian Springs' first YAIAA basketball title.