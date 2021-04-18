Red Land star outfielder talks possible MLB future | Sunday Sitdown

Benny Montgomery, 18, is a star outfielder for Red Land High School and is currently ranked as the 21st overall prospect in the 2021 MLB Draft.

YORK, Pa. — A York County high school senior may hear his name called in the first round of July's Major League Baseball First Year Player Draft.

Not only is Montgomery ranked as one of the top prospects in the upcoming draft, scouts graded his fielding and speed tools to be the best of any player in the class.

After a Perfect Game Home Run Derby win in 2020, and establishing his reputation on a national stage, Montgomery is looking to finish his senior season strong before deciding whether to go pro or attend The University of Virginia, where he has committed to attend college.

Montgomery spoke with FOX43's Cale Ahearn about the past year, his senior season, and the future.