Deja vu? Roethlisberger hoping for Bettis-style send-off

Right guard Trai Turner says the Steelers know what's at stake for Roethlisberger and the team is trying to win it for him.

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are rallying around quarterback Ben Roethlisberger heading into the playoffs.

The 39-year-old Roethlisberger is likely to retire at the end of the season.

The team made the playoffs as a wild card and is hoping to follow the route the 2005 team did when it won four games to claim the franchise's fifth Super Bowl. That team made it a mission to send out veteran running back Jerome Bettis in style.