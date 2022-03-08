Rivals team up with local organization to help dreams come true

Revolution and Barnstormers put Battle of the Roses on hold to help people with disabilities

YORK, Pa. — PeoplesBank Park typically has aspiring ball players hoping to reach the big leagues coming through its gates, but on Wednesday, those same players were on the sidelines helping those with disabilities achieve their sports dream.

"We had a lot of fun, everybody else is having a good Revolution day," said Ralph, one of the event's participants, "I love sports, I love these Revolution guys."

The York Revolution and the Lancaster Barnstormers partnered up with the Beautiful Lives Project to give both kids and adults with disabilities an opportunity to take the field and meet players and coaches of both organizations. Beautiful Lives Project co-founder Bryce Weiler says the event had a huge impact on those who attended.

"These events have boosted the confidence of the participants with disabilities who are taking part," said Weiler. "It's helped them want to expand their horizons and reach for their dreams and reach for their goals."

Players and coaches on both teams are focused on their ongoing battle of the roses, but at an event like this, they can take a step back and remember just how lucky they are to be playing the game that they love.

"As humans we take stuff like this for granted, you know I feel like I am more than just a baseball player," said Revs' Telvin Nash. "If you can touch one or two people a day, change their life, you know that's what life's about."

"I think it's awesome on both sides. Puts things into perspective for the players' sake and for the little kids sake they look up to probably some of these guys," said Barnstormers Manager Ross Peeples.

And despite the intense rivalry, both the Revs and the Barnstormers know the impact that they can have at events like these.

"Even though York and Lancaster compete for the War of the Roses on the baseball field, that the managers and the players and the coaches from both teams come together, support people with disabilities and really show them that if they want to put their sports aside they can really change someone's life even if you do it with your rival team," said Weiler.