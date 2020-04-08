x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Sports

Beau Pribula triggers a "We Are Better" tweet

Central York class of 2022 quarterback verbals to Nittany Lions

YORK, Pa. — Class of 2022 recruit, Beau Pribula can pretty much do it all on the football field for Central York.  The quarterback claims a dozen college scholarship offers, but he didn't wait to long to find his target choosing the Penn State Nittany Lions. Pribula announced the verbal commitment with a video on his twitter page.   Shortly afterwards he spoke with FOX43's Andrew Kalista, about why Penn State was the right fit. 