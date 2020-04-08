Beau Pribula triggers a "We Are Better" tweet

YORK, Pa. — Class of 2022 recruit, Beau Pribula can pretty much do it all on the football field for Central York. The quarterback claims a dozen college scholarship offers, but he didn't wait to long to find his target choosing the Penn State Nittany Lions. Pribula announced the verbal commitment with a video on his twitter page. Shortly afterwards he spoke with FOX43's Andrew Kalista, about why Penn State was the right fit.