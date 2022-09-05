Bears can't muster up the offense in the extra period to advance to second round of the Calder Cup playoffs

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Hershey Bears season comes to a crushing end in the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs. They fall to the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins in the extra session of the third and final game 4-3.

The Bears use an extra attacker late in the third period, and it payed dividends with a couple of goals from Garrett Pilon and Brett Leason to tie the game up at three and take the game to overtime.

The Bears started with great energy in the overtime period, but the Penguins would match their energy. The Penguins force a crucial turnover by Alexander Nylander and would be on the attack where Radim Zohorna would score the goal that does the Bears in. A rocket over the outstretched arm of Phoenix Copley's glove to end the game. Coach Scott Allen keeps it blunt after the game

"We're not a high scoring team," said Allen "That's what we were lacking not by design just how it all played out I thought the Capitals organization did a great job in trying to replace some of the missing pieces as the season went on they certainly put us in a good spot to start the season though like we have talked about it never came to fruition."