Bears make no excuses during brutal stretch

Hershey skates on three straight nights

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Hershey Bears had a busy weekend. On Monday they get to hibernate for a day and then it is back to work. Friday, Saturday and Sunday the Bears dropped the puck in AHL competition. These three games are all part of a five game in six day stretch and that is just the start of the brutal schedule since the COVID pause.

Since December 11th it has been an eight game twelve day stretch. Sunday night the game slate may have got the best of Hershey. After falling behind early against Rochester the chocolate and white scored the next three goals. Then it seemed as if they slowed down a bit in the third and allowed Rochester to tally the next three scores. For Coach Scott Allen there are no moral victories in the loss.