Bears 'Hungry to Help' Chocolate Hockey's Telethon

All benefits will go to 'Cocoa Packs' to help feed local kids.

HERSHEY, Pa. — While the Hershey Bears and the AHL have packed it in for the season, a group of Bears players will be helping a telethon that will benefit Cocoa Packs.

Center Liam O'Brien will join Chocolate Hockey's Kyle Mace as a co-host for the "Hungry to Help" online telethon next Thursday.

Fellow Bears Phoenix Copley, Matt Moulson, and Riley Sutter are also slated to appear and help give back to the Hershey community.

Every week, Cocoa Packs provides food, clothes, and support to local kids from preschool through 12th grade. With schools closed, the number of students in the program has steadily increased as the pandemic continues.