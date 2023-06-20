Bears fans turn out in California for Calder Cup Finals

Hershey fans from Pennsylvania and around California go to great lengths to support their hockey team.

PALM DESERT, Calif. — It may be thousands of miles from the Giant Center in Hershey, but Bears fans are turning out for their team at the rink in Palm Desert, California.

Hershey Bears hockey nation stretches far and wide, and for the final run of the playoffs they have not disappointed.

Crowds have rocked Giant Center and the home ice. While on the road in the desert, Bears fans have been loud and proud as their roars have traveled coast to coast.

Some Pennsylvania natives who now live in the Golden State are not afraid to drive a few hours to see their beloved Bears.

Originally from Hummelstown in Dauphin County, Jim Albert now lives in Orange County, California, and is pumped to see his team.

"It's great to see Hershey Bears out here in SoCal, it's incredible. Not coming far from the West Coast. Pacific Ocean we love to drive out see them. Rep (the Bears) all day, Hershey Bears for sure," said Albert.

Harrisburg native and super Bears fan Vadim Kevorkov agrees. The Orange County resident was anxious to rep the Chocolate and White in Calfornia.

“Getting that vibe up and really leading the way with it. So super excited. Super stoked being from the area being two Central Pennsylvania guys, you know and getting the chance to tap in out here in the desert being outnumbered being against you know, all odds if you will.” Kevorkov said.

They are not the only ones representing 717 pride. A pair of fans from Elizabethtown flew to Vegas and then hauled it to the Coachella Valley.

“You're supporting your team you're gonna do it through good and bad so we're here to cheer him on and go for the cup,” said Gail Lehman.

The series has gone to game 7, and for the Bears to raise the Calder Cup while on the road, they need the mojo back home in the den.

FOX43 will bring you the game live Wednesday.

Our coverage begins at 10pm with a special edition of FOX43 News at Ten.