Bears eliminate Checkers to advance in Calder Cup Playoffs

Hershey closed the door on Charlotte in Game Four on Thursday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

HERSHEY, Pa. — Charlotte came into Thursday night's Game Four against Hershey, hoping to extend their season by at least another game, but the Bears slammed the door shut on the Checkers, 6-2, advancing to the next round of the Calder Cup playoffs.

The Checkers did their best to try and take the Hershey crowd out of the game early. A Jake Wise goal just two minutes into the game gave Charlotte the early 1-0 lead before some fans could make it to their seats.

A Riley Nash deflection just a few minutes later to make it 2-0 had some wondering if it was destined for a pivotal Game Five.

The Bears' offense would start to clear up that answer in the second period.

Mason Morelli would start the rally as he skated in toward the left side of the net and his momentum cut Hershey's deficit to 2-1.

Before the end of the period, the Chocolate and White came calling again as Beck Malenstyn made it all even on a breakaway goal, after a nice assist from Joe Snively.

Tied at two in the third period, Hershey hit the gas, while the Checkers looked gassed. Aliaksei Protas gave the Bears their first lead of the game following a stopped shot from Sam Anas. Protas was in the right spot for the putback as the Bears go ahead 3-2.

Pro gives us our first lead of the night!



🍎 Anas

🍏 Snively pic.twitter.com/8XIAXpY5kA — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) May 5, 2023

Protas wasn't done either. He was able to thread the needle to beat Charlotte netminder Mack Guzda by the right post to make it 4-2.

The Checkers would then pull Guzda for another goalie on the roster, Jean-Francois Berube.

Riley Sutter and Dylan McIlrath would add empty netters to ultimately give Hershey the 6-2, series-clinching win.

The playoff series win marks Hershey's first since 2019.