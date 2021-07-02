Bears back on the ice for first time in 335 days

Fall to Lehigh Valley 2-1 in OT

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Fans filed in and the speaker cracked with "Your Hershey Bears!"

Yes, it has been a while since the Bears were last on the ice in game competition, 335 days long in fact. Even longer since their last game in the Giant Center on March 1, 2020.

The limited crowd danced to "Macarena," and it almost felt like the last time Hershey played in front of their own fans, that song was on the top of the charts.

It feels good to say Hershey Bears hockey is back.

"It almost felt like a playoff game in kind of a way," said Kody Clark. "In terms of how we were before the game. Everyone was dressed ten minutes before we had to go out there."

They played like it too, out shooting Lehigh Valley in the first period despite spending six minutes on the penalty kill.

In the second Kody Clark lit the lamp as his shot trickled over the Phantom netminder's stick for Hershey's first goal of the season, and a 1-0 lead, much to the joy of 100 bears fans in attendance.

Captain Matt Moulson could feel the energy in the arena from the fans.

"I thought they brought some good energy and we were just excited to be playing hockey again."

Coach Spencer Carbery said after the game that it was business as usual on the bench but he did catch himself looking in the stands at times.

"I'll be honest, I noticed it a few times and caught myself thinking 'wow, this is extremely different, but once the game starts, I think it just gets to hockey."

Hershey hung on to that 1-0 lead into the final minute of the game when Lehigh Valley's Wyatte Wylie blasted one in off the face off, forcing overtime.

The goal served as a reminder to the fans of what it's like to be on the edge of their seats. In OT they got another reminder of what the agony of defeat is, as Ryan Fitzgerald beat Bears goalie Phoenix Coply for the game winner and a 2-1, Lehigh Valley victory.

It's only one game but everyone is important this season.

I'd be lying if I said I that I didn't feel a little rusty, especially five on five out there," said Moulson.

The disappointment was obvious after the loss that Hershey felt they let slip away. But after 11 months of nothing, waiting until February 11th to take another crack at it their first win of the season is a welcomed feeling.