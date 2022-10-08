Hershey Bears announce ticket information and promotional nights for upcoming season

Single game tickets to all games at the GIANT Center will go on sale on Thursday, Sep. 1 at 10 a.m.

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Hershey Bears announced ticket information and key promotional nights for their upcoming 2022-23 season.

Fans are encouraged to buy online to save money. According to Bears officials, guests can enjoy the lowest ticket prices and score bigger deals when they purchase tickets online.

An exclusive Season Ticket Holder presale to purchase tickets to all Hershey Bears home games will be held Tuesday, Aug. 30, and Wednesday, Aug. 31.

The latest Bears promotional schedule can be found here. It's important to note that all promotional nights are subject to change and additional nights may be added at later dates.

Some fan-favorite promotional highlights are listed below:

SWEET CUDDLY MAYHEM

The world-famous GIANT Teddy Bear Toss returns on Sunday, Jan. 29 as the Bears host the Bridgeport Islanders at 3 p.m. When Hershey scores its first goal of the game, fans litter the ice with thousands of teddy bears and stuffed animals that are donated to local charities as part of the club's Hershey Bears Cares program. Hershey holds the Teddy Bear Toss world record, collecting 52,341 stuffed animals for local children last season. This special event has become a phenomenon across the globe, and it's truly a game that all fans must circle on their calendars.

HERSHEYPARK HAPPY

The Bears will once again host three Hersheypark Pass Nights this upcoming season, with each of these games occurring on a Sunday. All fans who attend Hershey's Nov. 13, Jan. 8, or Feb. 26 game will get a one-day admission to Hersheypark valid through Jun. 30, 2023.

HISTORY AND TRADITION

The 2022-23 campaign is Hershey's 85th anniversary season, and the organization will hold two special nights to celebrate some of the club's greatest players. On Saturday, Jan. 14, the Bears will host Chris Bourque Jersey Retirement Night as number 17 is raised to the rafters. The club will also wear a specialty jersey that evening that will be auctioned off post-game. Additionally, Hall of Fame Night is slated for on Saturday, Mar. 18, as the Bears will induct the most recent Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Fame classes.

GREAT GIVEAWAYS

Hershey opens the 2022-23 season with PNC Bank Magnet Schedule Night for the first 8,000 fans on Saturday, Oct. 15 versus Utica. Additional giveaway highlights include UGI Bobblehead Night for the first 4,000 fans on Friday, Mar. 3. The player featured on the bobblehead is a secret for now, but details will be released at a later date. Saturday, Mar. 4 is Penn State Health T-Shirt Night for all fans, while Tuesday, Apr. 11 is Fairview Golf Course Bears Logo Chip Night for the first 4,000 fans. Further giveaway nights are expected to be added to the promotional schedule soon.

GREAT CAUSES

The Bears are proud to host Hometown Heroes Night on Saturday, Nov. 12 (Military) and Friday, Jan. 13 (First Responders, presented by ServPro). Hershey will also host its Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Sunday, Nov. 20. This impactful evening will feature a specialty jersey that will be auctioned off post-game to help those in need.

UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL