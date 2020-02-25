x
Beal drops career-high 55, but Middleton leads Bucks past Wizards in OT

Despite Bradley Beal scoring a career-high 55 points, the Wizards lost to the Bucks.
Credit: AP
Milwaukee Bucks guard Wesley Matthews, left, reaches for the ball against Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Khris Middleton scored Milwaukee's final nine points and the the Bucks beat Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards 137-134 in overtime. 

Middleton, who finished with 40 points, hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 30.2 seconds left to five the Bucks a 135-132 lead. 

After Beal made two free throws, Middleton was fouled with 7.8 seconds left and made both of his attempts from the line to make it 137-134 and Troy Brown, Jr.'s 3-pointer rimmed out at the buzzer. 

Beal, one night after scoring a then-career high 53 points in a loss at Chicago, topped it with a 55-point night that included 22 points in the fourth quarter and seven more in overtime. 

Shabazz Napier added a season-high 27 points for Washington.