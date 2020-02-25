Beal drops career-high 55, but Middleton leads Bucks past Wizards in OT

Despite Bradley Beal scoring a career-high 55 points, the Wizards lost to the Bucks.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Khris Middleton scored Milwaukee's final nine points and the the Bucks beat Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards 137-134 in overtime.

Middleton, who finished with 40 points, hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 30.2 seconds left to five the Bucks a 135-132 lead.

After Beal made two free throws, Middleton was fouled with 7.8 seconds left and made both of his attempts from the line to make it 137-134 and Troy Brown, Jr.'s 3-pointer rimmed out at the buzzer.

Beal, one night after scoring a then-career high 53 points in a loss at Chicago, topped it with a 55-point night that included 22 points in the fourth quarter and seven more in overtime.