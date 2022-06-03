PIAA basketball playoffs start this week; here are the games involving Central Pa. teams

First-round action begins Tuesday and Wednesday. There are 28 girls teams and 26 boys teams from Central Pa. participating.

YORK, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from March 6.

The PIAA basketball playoffs get underway this week with first-round action for both the boys' and girls' teams on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 8 and 9.

The first-round winners advance to the second round, which will be held Friday and Saturday, March 11-12.

Here's a list of the first-round games involving Central Pennsylvania teams:

Tuesday, March 8

3-6 Manheim Township (16-9) at 1-1 Plymouth Whitemarsh (26-0), 7 p.m. at Plymouth Whitemarsh HS, Plymouth Meeting

1-7 Haverford (20-6) at 3-3 Cedar Cliff (25-1), 7 p.m. at Cedar Cliff HS, Camp Hill

3-4 Dallastown (21-5) at 1-3 Pennsbury (23-3), 7 p.m. at Pennsbury HS, Fairless Hills

3-5 Central York (21-6) at 7-2 Upper St. Clair (20-5), 6 p.m. at Upper St. Clair HS, Pittsburgh

1-12 Upper Dublin (17-10) at 3-1 Central Dauphin (20-4), 7 p.m. at Central Dauphin HS, Harrisburg

7-4 North Allegheny (21-3) at 3-2 Cumberland Valley (20-5), 6 p.m. at Cumberland Valley HS, Mechanicsburg

3-7 Red Lion (19-6) at 7-1 Mt. Lebanon (23-1), 6 p.m. at Mt. Lebanon HS, Pittsburgh

3-4 West York (24-4) at 12-2 Archbishop Ryan (18-7), 7:30 p.m. at Archbishop Ryan HS, Philadelphia

1-4 Upper Moreland (15-10) at 3-2 Shippensburg (20-4), 7 p.m. at Shippensburg HS, Shippensburg

3-6 Lower Dauphin (13-13) at 2-1 Pittston (20-4), 7 p.m. at Pittston Area HS, Pittston

3-5 Susquehannock (17-8) at 1-2 Radnor (21-3), 7 p.m. at Radnor HS, Wayne

7-7 Penn Hills (18-5) at 3-1 Lampeter-Strasburg (27-0), 6 p.m. at L-S HS, Lampeter

3-8 Northeastern (16-12) at 7-2 Newcastle (23-2), 6 p.m. at New Castle HS, New Castle

3-9 Elizabethtown (16-10) at 7-1 Laurel Highlands (25-0), 6 p.m. at Laurel Highlands HS, Uniontown

7-6 Shalor (14-10) at 3-3 Hershey (20-6), 6 p.m. at Hershey HS, Hershey

3-5 Elco (16-11) at 12-1 Newman-Goretti (18-4), 7:30 p.m. at Cardinal O'Hara HS, Springfield

2-3 Scranton Prep (15-9) at 3-2 Middletown (20-4), 7 p.m. at Middletown HS, Middletown

3-4 Littlestown (19-7) at 4-1 Lewisburg Area (22-5), 7 p.m. at Lewisburg Area HS, Lewisburg

3-3 Trinity (18-6) at 1-1 Collegium Charter (22-2), 7:30 p.m. at Pittston HS, Pittston

12-3 Conwell Egan (11-10) at 3-2 York Catholic (12-13), 7 p.m. at York Catholic HS, York

12-5 John Bartrum (6-2) at 3-1 Trinity (18-7), 7 p.m. at Trinity HS, Camp Hill

3-4 Pequea Valley (13-12) at 6-1 River Valley (21-4), 6 p.m. at River Valley HS, Blairsville

3-2 Columbia (23-2) at 12-1 Penn Treaty (16-3), 6 p.m. at Bonner Pendergast HS, Drexel Hill

12-3 Belmont Charter (1-4) at 3-1 Linden Hall (13-5), 7:15 p.m. at Manheim Township HS, Neffsville

3-5 West Shore Christian Academy (16-9) at 11-1 Nativity BVM (19-6), 7 p.m. at Nativity BVM HS, Pottsville

4-3 Northumberland Christian (16-5) at 3-2 Lancaster Country Day (16-9), 7 p.m. at Lancaster Country Day HS, Lancaster

3-3 Mount Calvary Christian (25-2) at 4-2 North Penn-Liberty (15-9), 7 p.m. at North Penn Liberty HS, Liberty

5-3 Fannett-Metal (14-11) at 3-1 Linville Hill Christian (22-3), 7 p.m. at Octorara HS, Atglen

Wednesday, March 9

3-6 Chambersburg (18-7) vs. 1-1 Lower Merion (24-3), 6 p.m. at Lower Merion HS, Ardmore

1-7 Bensalem (18-7) at 3-3 Central Dauphin (17-5), 7 p.m. at Central Dauphin HS, Harrisburg

3-4 Cedar Cliff (21-6) at 1-3 Cheltenham (28-1), 7 p.m. at Cheltenham HS, Wyncote

3-5 Hempfield (21-6) at 1-2 Norristown (20-7), 7 p.m. at Norristown HS, Norristown

7-4 Mt. Lebanon (16-9) at 3-2 Warwick (20-6), 6 p.m. at Warwick HS, Lititz

3-7 Cumberland Valley (19-7) at 7-1 Fox Chapel (24-1), 6 p.m. at Fox Chapel HS, Pittsburgh

3-7 West York (16-9) at 1-1 Villa Maria (14-11), 6 p.m. at Spring Ford HS, Royersford

3-4 Manheim Central (19-7) at 12-2 Roxborough (7-5), 5:30 p.m. at Cardinal O'Hara HS, Springfield

1-4 Radnor (14-9) at 3-2 Mechanicsburg (21-5), 7 p.m. at Mechanicsburg HS, Mechanicsburg

3-6 Twin Valley (16-10) at 2-1 Abington Heights (19-6), 6 p.m. at Abington Heights HS, Clarks Summit

3-5 Greencastle-Antrim (20-4) at 11-1 Bethlehem Catholic (19-7), 7 p.m. at Bethlehem Catholic HS, Bethlehem

1-3 Springfield Delco (17-7) at 3-3 Lower Dauphin (16-10), 7 p.m. at Lower Dauphin HS, Hummelstown

7-7 Trinity (18-6) at 3-1 Gettysburg (22-5), 6 p.m. at Gettysburg HS, Gettysburg

3-8 Lampeter-Strasburg (15-11) at 7-1 South Fayette (22-4), 6 p.m. at South Fayette HS, McDonald

3-5 Bishop McDevitt (19-7) at 12-1 Archbishop Wood (18-8), 7 p.m. at Archbishop Wood HS, Warminster

3-4 Bermudian Springs (23-6) at 4-1 Central Columbia (19-6), 7 p.m. at Central Columbia HS, Bloomsburg

3-3 Lancaster Catholic (23-5) at 12-3 Lansdale Catholic (15-7), 6 p.m. at Bonner Pendergast HS, Drexel Hill

7-6 Montour (16-7) at 3-1 Delone Catholic (26-1), 6 p.m. at Delone Catholic HS, McSherrystown

3-6 Eastern York (21-5) at 7-1 Blackhawk (24-0), 6 p.m. at Blackhawk HS, Beaver Falls

4-2 Troy Area (22-5) at 3-2 York Catholic (16-8), 6 p.m. at York Catholic HS, York

12-5 Freiere Charter (11-14) at 3-1 Columbia (22-2), 7:30 p.m. at Manheim Township HS, Neffsville

3-3 Delone Catholic (17-8) at 12-1 Constitution (18-8), 7:30 p.m. at St. Joseph's Prep HS, Philadelphia

5-2 Windber (16-8) at 3-1 Lancaster Mennonite (16-9), 6 p.m. at Lancaster Mennonite HS, Lancaster

3-3 Greenwood (10-12) at 4-1 Northumberland Christian (19-3), 6 p.m. at Milton Area HS, Milton

12-1 Sankofa Freedom (7-3) at 3-2 Christian School of York (24-2), 7 p.m. at Christian School of York