Reports: Notre Dame hires hoops coach Micah Shrewsberry away from Penn State

The Indiana native just led the Nittany Lions to their first NCAA Tournament appearance in 12 years.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa.

Just days after the end of its most successful season in more than a decade, Penn State will apparently be looking for a new men's basketball coach.

According to numerous reports, Micah Shrewsberry is leaving Happy Valley for Notre Dame, where he's signing a multi-year deal to lead the Fighting Irish.

The news was tweeted by CBS Sports reporter Matt Norlander and several other sources Wednesday afternoon.

Shrewsberry, 46, spent two seasons at Penn State, leading the Lions to a 37-31 record. They reached the Big Ten championship this season, falling 67-65 to Purdue, before earning a berth in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011.

BREAKING: Micah Shrewsberry is leaving Penn State after two seasons and finalizing a 7-year deal to be the next coach at Notre Dame, sources told @CBSSports. Shrewsberry has been ND’s top target for the past two weeks—but talks didn’t begin until PSU was knocked out of the NCAAT. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 22, 2023

Once there, the 10th-seeded Lions defeated No. 7 Texas A&M 76-59 in the first round -- their first win in the tourney since their Sweet 16 run in 2001 -- before dropping a 71-66 decision to Texas in the Round of 32.

Almost immediately after Penn State's season ended, speculation began that Shrewsberry would soon depart.

Notre Dame made its pitch to Shrewsberry over the weekend, and it turned out being an offer the Indiana native could not refuse. He reportedly turned down a generous contract upgrade from Penn State in order to return to his home state.