High School Basketball: Here's the schedule for the second round of the PIAA playoffs

16 Central PA girls teams and 11 boys teams are still chasing state gold in their respective classes. The second round will be held Friday and Saturday.

The PIAA basketball playoffs continue with second-round action Friday and Saturday.

There are 16 Central Pennsylvania girls teams and 11 boys teams still chasing that elusive state championship trophy in their respective classes.

Here's the slate of games involving Central PA teams.

Friday, March 11

Class 6A Girls

Cedar Cliff (26-1) vs. Archbishop Carroll (19-5), 6 p.m. at Governor Mifflin HS, Shillington

Central York (22-6) vs. Spring Ford (21-6), 7:30 p.m. at Garden Spot HS, New Holland

Central Dauphin (21-4) vs. Abington (22-5), 7:30 p.m. at Governor Mifflin HS, Shillington

Class 5A Boys

Shippensburg (21-4) vs. Pittston Area (21-4), 7:30 p.m. at Martz Hall, Pottsville

Hershey (21-6) vs. Gateway (16-6), 7 p.m. at Bald Eagle Area HS, Bellefonte

Class 4A Boys

Trinity (19-6) vs. West Philadelphia (20-5), 5 p.m. at Coatesville HS, Coatesville

Class 3A Girls

Trinity (19-7) vs. Imhotep Charter (14-9), 6:30 p.m. at Coatesville HS, Coatesville

Class 2A Girls

Columbia (24-2) vs. Mt. Carmel Area (21-5), 6 p.m. at Cedar Crest HS, Cornwall

Linden Hall (14-5) vs. Bishop McCort (24-4), 7 p.m. at Greencastle-Antrim HS, Greencastle

Class 1A Boys

Lancaster Country Day (17-9) vs. Nativity BVM (20-6), 7:30 p.m. at Cedar Crest HS, Cornwall

Mt. Calvary Christian (26-2) vs. City School (19-7), 6 p.m. at Garden Spot HS, New Holland

Linville Hill Christian (23-3) vs. Notre Dame East Stroudsburg (17-7), 7:30 p.m. at Minersville HS, Minersville

Saturday, March 12

Note: Game sites/times will be updated once announced by the PIAA

Class 6A Boys

Central Dauphin (18-5) vs. Roman Catholic (20-4)

Warwick (21-6) vs. Northampton (20-7)

Class 5A Girls

West York (17-9) vs. Manheim Central (20-7)

Mechanicsburg (22-5) vs. Abington Heights/Twin Valley winner

Greencastle-Antrim (21-4) vs. Cardinal O'Hara (12-15)

Gettysburg (23-5) vs. Bangor (19-8)

Class 4A Girls

Bermudian Springs (24-6) vs. Gwynedd Mercy (25-0)

Delone Catholic (27-1) vs. Knoch (22-3)

Class 3A Boys

York Catholic (17-5) vs. Math, Civics & Science (20-8)

Columbia (23-3) vs. Devon Prep (15-7)

Class 2A Boys

Lancaster Mennonite (17-9) vs. Paul Robeson (16-11)

Class 1A Girls

Christian School of York (25-2) vs. Marian Catholic/St. John Neumann winner