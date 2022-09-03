High School Basketball: Here's the schedule for the second round of the PIAA playoffs

YORK, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from March 9.
The PIAA basketball playoffs continue with second-round action Friday and Saturday.
There are 16 Central Pennsylvania girls teams and 11 boys teams still chasing that elusive state championship trophy in their respective classes.
Here's the slate of games involving Central PA teams.
Friday, March 11
Class 6A Girls
Cedar Cliff (26-1) vs. Archbishop Carroll (19-5), 6 p.m. at Governor Mifflin HS, Shillington
Central York (22-6) vs. Spring Ford (21-6), 7:30 p.m. at Garden Spot HS, New Holland
Central Dauphin (21-4) vs. Abington (22-5), 7:30 p.m. at Governor Mifflin HS, Shillington
Class 5A Boys
Shippensburg (21-4) vs. Pittston Area (21-4), 7:30 p.m. at Martz Hall, Pottsville
Hershey (21-6) vs. Gateway (16-6), 7 p.m. at Bald Eagle Area HS, Bellefonte
Class 4A Boys
Trinity (19-6) vs. West Philadelphia (20-5), 5 p.m. at Coatesville HS, Coatesville
Class 3A Girls
Trinity (19-7) vs. Imhotep Charter (14-9), 6:30 p.m. at Coatesville HS, Coatesville
Class 2A Girls
Columbia (24-2) vs. Mt. Carmel Area (21-5), 6 p.m. at Cedar Crest HS, Cornwall
Linden Hall (14-5) vs. Bishop McCort (24-4), 7 p.m. at Greencastle-Antrim HS, Greencastle
Class 1A Boys
Lancaster Country Day (17-9) vs. Nativity BVM (20-6), 7:30 p.m. at Cedar Crest HS, Cornwall
Mt. Calvary Christian (26-2) vs. City School (19-7), 6 p.m. at Garden Spot HS, New Holland
Linville Hill Christian (23-3) vs. Notre Dame East Stroudsburg (17-7), 7:30 p.m. at Minersville HS, Minersville
Saturday, March 12
Note: Game sites/times will be updated once announced by the PIAA
Class 6A Boys
Central Dauphin (18-5) vs. Roman Catholic (20-4)
Warwick (21-6) vs. Northampton (20-7)
Class 5A Girls
West York (17-9) vs. Manheim Central (20-7)
Mechanicsburg (22-5) vs. Abington Heights/Twin Valley winner
Greencastle-Antrim (21-4) vs. Cardinal O'Hara (12-15)
Gettysburg (23-5) vs. Bangor (19-8)
Class 4A Girls
Bermudian Springs (24-6) vs. Gwynedd Mercy (25-0)
Delone Catholic (27-1) vs. Knoch (22-3)
Class 3A Boys
York Catholic (17-5) vs. Math, Civics & Science (20-8)
Columbia (23-3) vs. Devon Prep (15-7)
Class 2A Boys
Lancaster Mennonite (17-9) vs. Paul Robeson (16-11)
Class 1A Girls
Christian School of York (25-2) vs. Marian Catholic/St. John Neumann winner
Mt. Calvary Christian (17-9) vs. Williamsburg (22-6)