750th win on hold for Kostelac, Central York downs Red Lion

Lampeter-Strasburg controls E'town for key Section II wrestling victory

YORK, Pa. — For the second straight time a visiting team played spoiler against Trinity denying head coach Larry Kostelac his 750th career win.

The Shamrocks started out fast with back to back three pointers from TJ Lawson, but Middletown's TJ Daniels and Tate Leach led the charge back as the Blue raiders grabbed the 53-44 victory.

In the York-Adams, rivals Red Lion and Central York squared off. This game went back and forth before the Panthers tied the game on a Nolan Hubbs finish and they would not trail from that point forward on their way to 78-75 victory.

Over the in Lanc-Leb on the mats it was big one between Lampeter-Strasburg and Elizabethtown. The Pioneers jumped out quick with pins at 215 and 285 by Treson Spahr and Zach Shelley. That set the tone early for the 42-21 duel win.

Watch the video above for the highlights.

Other Boys Basketball Scores

Bermudian Springs 49, Bigerlerville 37

Northeastern 69, Dallastown 57

Susquehannock 74, Eastern York 56

Hanover 47, York Catholic 43

New Oxford 64, York High 57

York Suburban 64, West York 53

Lancaster Country Day 43, Columbia 81

Lancaster Catholic 53, Donegal 35

Northern Lebanon 53, Octorara 60

Pequea Valley 52, Lancaster Mennonite 74

Manheim Township 58, Penn Manor 41

Ephrata 31, Conestoga Valley 47

Other Girls Basketball Scores

Bermudian Springs 62, Bigerlerville 20

Fairfield 48, Littlestown 40

Dalalstown 54, Northeastern 27

Eastern York 63, Susquehannock 39

Gettysburg 55, New Oxford 36

Columbia 57, Lancaster Country Day 24

Lancaster Mennonite 57, Pequea Valley 33

Donegal 16, Lancaster Catholic 49

Penn Manor 28, Manheim Township 33

