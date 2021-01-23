750th win on hold for Kostelac, Central York downs Red Lion

YORK, Pa. — For the second straight time a visiting team played spoiler against Trinity denying head coach Larry Kostelac his 750th career win.
The Shamrocks started out fast with back to back three pointers from TJ Lawson, but Middletown's TJ Daniels and Tate Leach led the charge back as the Blue raiders grabbed the 53-44 victory.
In the York-Adams, rivals Red Lion and Central York squared off. This game went back and forth before the Panthers tied the game on a Nolan Hubbs finish and they would not trail from that point forward on their way to 78-75 victory.
Over the in Lanc-Leb on the mats it was big one between Lampeter-Strasburg and Elizabethtown. The Pioneers jumped out quick with pins at 215 and 285 by Treson Spahr and Zach Shelley. That set the tone early for the 42-21 duel win.
Other Boys Basketball Scores
Bermudian Springs 49, Bigerlerville 37
Northeastern 69, Dallastown 57
Susquehannock 74, Eastern York 56
Hanover 47, York Catholic 43
New Oxford 64, York High 57
York Suburban 64, West York 53
Lancaster Country Day 43, Columbia 81
Lancaster Catholic 53, Donegal 35
Northern Lebanon 53, Octorara 60
Pequea Valley 52, Lancaster Mennonite 74
Manheim Township 58, Penn Manor 41
Ephrata 31, Conestoga Valley 47
Other Girls Basketball Scores
Bermudian Springs 62, Bigerlerville 20
Fairfield 48, Littlestown 40
Dalalstown 54, Northeastern 27
Eastern York 63, Susquehannock 39
Gettysburg 55, New Oxford 36
Columbia 57, Lancaster Country Day 24
Lancaster Mennonite 57, Pequea Valley 33
Donegal 16, Lancaster Catholic 49
Penn Manor 28, Manheim Township 33
Lanc-Leb Wrestling
Conestoga Valley 21, Solanco 42