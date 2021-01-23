x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Basketball

750th win on hold for Kostelac, Central York downs Red Lion

Lampeter-Strasburg controls E'town for key Section II wrestling victory

YORK, Pa. — For the second straight time a visiting team played spoiler against Trinity denying head coach Larry Kostelac his 750th career win. 

The Shamrocks started out fast with back to back three pointers from TJ Lawson, but Middletown's TJ Daniels and Tate Leach led the charge back as the Blue raiders grabbed the 53-44 victory. 

In the York-Adams, rivals Red Lion and Central York squared off. This game went back and forth before the Panthers tied the game on a Nolan Hubbs finish and they would not trail from that point forward on their way to 78-75 victory.  

Over the in Lanc-Leb on the mats it was big one between Lampeter-Strasburg and Elizabethtown.  The Pioneers jumped out quick with pins at 215 and 285 by Treson Spahr and Zach Shelley. That set the tone early for the 42-21 duel win. 

Watch the video above for the highlights.

Other Boys Basketball Scores

Bermudian Springs    49,   Bigerlerville               37

Northeastern             69,    Dallastown                57

Susquehannock        74,   Eastern York              56

Hanover                    47,  York Catholic               43

New Oxford               64,  York High                    57

York Suburban          64,   West York                   53

Lancaster Country Day 43, Columbia                  81

Lancaster Catholic    53,    Donegal                     35

Northern Lebanon     53,    Octorara                     60

Pequea Valley           52,    Lancaster Mennonite  74

Manheim Township    58,    Penn Manor                41

Ephrata                       31,    Conestoga Valley        47

Other Girls Basketball Scores

Bermudian Springs   62,   Bigerlerville                  20

Fairfield                    48,     Littlestown                   40

Dalalstown                54,   Northeastern                 27

Eastern York             63,   Susquehannock            39

Gettysburg                 55,   New Oxford                  36

Columbia                   57,   Lancaster Country Day 24

Lancaster Mennonite    57, Pequea Valley              33

Donegal                       16,   Lancaster Catholic        49

Penn Manor                28,   Manheim Township        33

Lanc-Leb Wrestling

Conestoga Valley         21, Solanco                    42        

Download the brand new FOX43 app here.