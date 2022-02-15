x
Dramatic finishes highlight league basketball semifinals in Mid-Penn, Lanc-Leb and York-Adams

Two overtime games necessary and several others come down to the final possession

The league semifinals did not disappoint around the area with a pair of overtime games and several others coming down to the final possession. There were eight games total in the Mid-Penn, Lancaster-Lebanon and York-Adams and FOX43 has highlights of all eight.  The video attached shows which teams earn hard-fought victories and advance to the league championship game.  Here are the final results from Tuesday's action in high school playoff basketball:

Mid-Penn Boys Semifinals

Cedar Cliff       50       Cumberland Valley     46      F/OT

Shippensburg   75      Trinity           60       F

Mid-Penn Girls Semifinals

Cedar Cliff      37       Central Dauphin      34        F

Trinity           53       Big Spring       44          F

Lanc-Leb Girls Semifinals

Lancaster Catholic   43    Columbia      42           F

Ephrata      37       Penn Manor       35        F/OT

York-Adams Girls Semifinals

Bermudian Springs     48     Eastern York     38       F

Delone Catholic       39      Dallastown      28         F

