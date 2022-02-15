Dramatic finishes highlight league basketball semifinals in Mid-Penn, Lanc-Leb and York-Adams

The league semifinals did not disappoint around the area with a pair of overtime games and several others coming down to the final possession. There were eight games total in the Mid-Penn, Lancaster-Lebanon and York-Adams and FOX43 has highlights of all eight. The video attached shows which teams earn hard-fought victories and advance to the league championship game. Here are the final results from Tuesday's action in high school playoff basketball:
Mid-Penn Boys Semifinals
Cedar Cliff 50 Cumberland Valley 46 F/OT
Shippensburg 75 Trinity 60 F
Mid-Penn Girls Semifinals
Cedar Cliff 37 Central Dauphin 34 F
Trinity 53 Big Spring 44 F
Lanc-Leb Girls Semifinals
Lancaster Catholic 43 Columbia 42 F
Ephrata 37 Penn Manor 35 F/OT
York-Adams Girls Semifinals
Bermudian Springs 48 Eastern York 38 F
Delone Catholic 39 Dallastown 28 F