CD edges rival CV to capture 6A girls district crown

HERSHEY, Pa. — No secrets or surprises when Central Dauphin and Cumberland Valley met for the PIAA District III 6A Girls Championship in Giant Center. The teams know each other very well after they split a pair of regular season games. Whichever team executes better in the final, especially down the stretch, would ultimately call themselves champions.
The Rams do enough on offense and lock it down on defense to ground the Eagles 25-21.
The video attached is FOX43's coverage of the 6A title game in Hershey on Thursday.
